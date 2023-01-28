SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Awards of Excellence luncheon Feb. 8.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chamber staff will recognize all nominees and announce recipients in four award categories: Community Champion, Strength of Sheridan, Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year.
Nominees were named by the Chamber's Board of Directors, and the recipients were selected by the Chamber membership via online vote.
Cost is $20 and advanced registration is required by 5 p.m. Feb 7 to provide the venue with an accurate count.
The nominees in each category are:
Community Champion Award:
• Joey’s Foundation, Inc.
Strength of Sheridan Award:
• Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts
• TOP Office Products, Inc.
Business of the Year Award:
Business Person of the Year Award:
• Kathy Bede (Verdello, LLC)
• Jessica Bohnsack (Sheridan Stationery Books & Gifts)
• Torrey Moody (Arby’s & Taco John’s/Good Times)
• Jon Oman (Jon Oman State Farm)
• Dave Wills (Let ‘Er Buck Car Wash, LLC & Summit Realty Group, Inc.)