SHERIDAN — The Chamber will hold its 11th Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest Aug. 26, from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park, 326 W. Alger St.

The Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest brings around 25 professional craft brewers from across the mountain west to Sheridan. This year’s samplings also include hard seltzers and non-alcoholic craft beer. Ticket holders can sample the craft beers and then vote for their favorite brewery to take home the coveted People’s Choice Spur Award, crafted by Tom Balding Bits and Spurs.

