SHERIDAN — The Chamber will hold its 11th Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest Aug. 26, from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park, 326 W. Alger St.
The Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest brings around 25 professional craft brewers from across the mountain west to Sheridan. This year’s samplings also include hard seltzers and non-alcoholic craft beer. Ticket holders can sample the craft beers and then vote for their favorite brewery to take home the coveted People’s Choice Spur Award, crafted by Tom Balding Bits and Spurs.
This year’s Brewfest will also feature live music by the band Sidetrack, who will play classic rock and country hits. Food vendors will include Curds of Wyoming, Melt the West and Schwein BBQ.
A drawing will be held at the end of the event for a YETI Roadie 48-wheeled cooler, donated by Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, and two cases of beer from Black Tooth Brewing Co. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased in advance at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St., or at the Brewfest.
Tickets for the Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest are $40 and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St., or online at wyotheater.com. Admission is also $40 at the event.