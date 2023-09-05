SHERIDAN — The next Chamber Lunch Program Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW), will present "The State of the Natural Gas and Oil Industry and What It Means for Sheridan and Wyoming."
According to Obermueller, Wyoming’s natural gas and oil industry is the State’s primary economic driver. In 2022, the industry alone provided two thirds of the entire State’s general fund budget and helped to push Wyoming’s permanent investment funds up over $15 billion – a boon to Wyoming’s other taxpayers. That’s both great news and not-so-great news depending on your vantage point. With a focus on the Powder River Basin, Obermueller will catch us up on the state of the industry; how energy markets and political perceptions are influencing Wyoming’s backbone economy; and what that means for Sheridan and our state.
As president of PAW, Obermueller represents Wyoming’s oil and gas industry at the local, state and federal level. Following several years of serving Wyoming in Washington D.C. as an aide to United States Representatives Barbara Cubin and Cynthia Lummis, Pete moved back to Wyoming in 2013 to head up the Wyoming County Commissioners Association before taking the helm at the Petroleum Association in 2019.
Cost is $20 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet. Advanced registration is required by 4 p.m. Sept. 11.