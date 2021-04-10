SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its next luncheon in person, with the program featuring a recap of the legislative session from local legislators.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, legislators Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo; Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan; Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn; will present thoughts on the 2021 legislative session that concluded April 7.
The luncheon will be served at the Holiday Inn Sheridan for $20 per person. Register in advance online at conta.cc/39TuQFi.