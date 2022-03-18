SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon will feature members of the Sheridan High School We the People team as well as local legislators March 23.
The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan.
Members of the local legislative delegation will be in attendance to recap this year’s legislative session and give an outlook for Sheridan County’s future based on the session's outcomes. There will be an opportunity for questions from the audience as time allows.
The program will also include a brief presentation by Sheridan High School teacher Mike Thomas and members of the We The People team, who recently won the state title and will be heading to the national championship in April.
The cost is $20 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet. Advanced registration is required.
For more information, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.