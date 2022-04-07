SHERIDAN — Robin Cooley and Christina Eaton of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will present information to assist businesses and employees at the April 13 Chamber Lunch Program.
The program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan.
Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, will discuss the Workforce Development Training Fund grant program and how it can help the community. Eaton, director of the Sheridan Workforce Center, will share information about the programs they have designed through the Sheridan Workforce Center.
The cost to attend is $20 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet. Advanced registration is required.
To register, see the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.