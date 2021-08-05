SAGE Arts_DM_SCENE 05-15-2021 001.jpg
SAGE Community Arts Executive Director Jill Benson irons out last-minute details for the Sheridan High School Art Gala Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The August Chamber Lunch Program will feature a presentation entitled "The Local Economy and Art: A Powerful Driving Force" from Jill Benson, executive director of SAGE Community Arts.

The luncheon will take place Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holiday Inn Sheridan. 

The cost is $20 per person, which includes the presentation and lunch.

Advance registration is required and may be completed online at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Holiday Inn Sheridan is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

