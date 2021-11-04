SHERIDAN — Brenda Weatherby will speak as the keynote at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Nov. 10.
Weatherby has a master's degree in organizational leadership with a human resources emphasis. She has led the people side of the Weatherby business for the last five years, including the business' relocation from California to Wyoming in 2019. With the changing workforce expectations across the country in the last two years, Weatherby will discuss why now, more than ever, it is important to look at what and how businesses can keep employees engaged and thriving.
The monthly luncheon will take place at the Holiday Inn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch and the program.
For more information or to register, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.