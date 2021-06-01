SHERIDAN — The next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, set for June 9, will feature guest speaker Josh Dorrell.
Dorrell is the CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, which, according to its website "has been entrusted with helping to overcome Wyoming's most persistent and difficult challenge: developing a diverse economy."
The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan.
The cost is $20 per person, which includes lunch and program. Registration is required. For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.