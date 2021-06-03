SHERIDAN — The next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Lunch Program will be held Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Sheridan. Due to a scheduling conflict, the presentation by Josh Dorrell from the Wyoming Business Council is postponed to later in the year.
This month's program, "Planning for Future Infrastructure Projects," will be presented by representatives of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Upcoming projects that will impact the Sheridan area will be discussed along with question and answer time.
Cost is $20 per person, which includes the lunch buffet and program. Preregistration is required. Register at sheridanwyomingchamber.org or by calling 307-672-2485.