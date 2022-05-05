SHERIDAN — The next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will feature a panel discussing "Today's Topics and Tomorrow's Outlook" May 11.
Officials with the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County, Clearmont, Dayton and Ranchester, will discuss issues pertinent today and those the predict for the future.
The luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan.
Cost is $20 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet. Advanced registration is required.
For additional information, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.