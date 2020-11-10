SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual legislative forum tomorrow starting at 7:30 a.m. The forum will be held via Zoom instead of in-person as previously planned.
The legislative forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming State legislature. A schedule of presentations is available on the Chamber’s website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
To view the forum, contact Karen Myers at kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org for the Zoom link.