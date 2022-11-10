11.29.2021 - Legislative Forum MH 003
Sen. Dave Kinskey listens to one presenter at the Legislative Forum Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Kinskey recommended requesting American Rescue Plan Act grants to several speakers concerned about mental health services in Wyoming.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual legislative forum starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 29 in Sheridan City Council Chambers at Sheridan City Hall, 55 Grinnell Plaza.

The legislative forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming State Legislature.

