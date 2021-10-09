SHERIDAN — The Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum in Sheridan starting at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 23, in Sheridan City Council Chambers at city hall.
The Legislative Forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming Legislature.
The Chamber is now scheduling the presentation times for this forum, and they fill quickly. A limited number of time slots are available to address legislators. Presentation materials (handouts, fact sheets, etc.) will need to be submitted to the Chamber by Nov. 12, and will be provided by the Chamber to the legislators prior to the forum.
Due to time constraints that day, Powerpoint or other computer-based presentations will not be allowed.
To schedule a presentation time or for additional information, contact Karen Myers at the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.