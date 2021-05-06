SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is seeking training proposals for the Ignite Conference scheduled for Oct. 14.
The Ignite Conference provides the opportunity for professionals at every level to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark their professional development and business growth.
In its seventh year, Ignite will include a full day of 75-minute seminars. Typically, sessions may fit under one or more general business categories: human resources, customer service, marketing and communications, business growth and development, leadership, entrepreneurial development and cybersecurity.
Proposals must be received no later than May 28. The complete RFP is available online or by calling the Chamber at 307-672-2485.
For more information, contact Teresa Detimore at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or via email.