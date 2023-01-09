09-23-2020 Ignite Conference_KC 003.jpg
Aaron Schanzenbach takes notes during a talk on strategic planning during the Ignite Conference Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee is seeking proposals from trainers to teach during the IGNITE Conference May 16 at Sheridan College. 

The IGNITE Conference provides the opportunity for professionals at every level to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark their professional development and business growth.

