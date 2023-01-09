SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee is seeking proposals from trainers to teach during the IGNITE Conference May 16 at Sheridan College.
The IGNITE Conference provides the opportunity for professionals at every level to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark their professional development and business growth.
IGNITE, in its eighth year, will include a full day of 60-to-75-minute seminars where individuals can pick which seminars are most relevant to them or their business. Attendees should leave with tangible concepts that can be implemented immediately as an owner, manager or employee. Typically, sessions may fit under one or more of the following general business categories:
• Marketing and communications
• Business growth and development
• Entrepreneurial development
Proposals must be received no later than Feb. 10, including any related attachments/supporting materials. For the complete request for proposal, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org or call 307-672-2485.