SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce staff officially announced it is postponing Business Before Hours and Business After Hours for the remainder of 2020. 

The events provided an opportunity for Chamber members to host a networking event for the community with appetizers, drinks and often prizes or other activities. The events also provided an opportunity for the hosting business to share news about the business, give tours and explain the business. 

The Chamber hopes to continue the events in 2021. 

