SHERIDAN — First Northern Bank of Wyoming will host the next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Wednesday.
From 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 29 N. Gould St., First Northern Bank staff will host a backyard barbecue bash to celebrate the business' Business of the Year award.
Gould Street will be shut down between the bank's two buildings and staff will provide food, fun, music and games fit for the whole family. 4-H students will be grilling up burgers and Polish dogs, while sides will be provided by Bonafide Foods. Black Tooth Brewing Company and Luminous Brewhouse will serve adult beverages.
The event is free and open to the public, although Chamber staff encourages registration.