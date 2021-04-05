SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is offering Business Connect, groups intended to spur business growth and learn from others while sharing experiences.
Business Connect groups, according to the Chamber, connect business leaders with diverse views, experience and skills; share resources, tools and solutions; arm participants to address business challenges; provide valuable long-lasting connections; and are focused and fueled by your needs.
The meeting structure includes up to eight participants per group that meet once per week for six weeks in a facilitated, roundtable format. The groups are intended to foster a confidential environment. Nonprofit groups are also available.
The cost is $80 for a six-week session. Contact the Chamber at info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org or via telephone at 307-672-2485 to register or for more information.