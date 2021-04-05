Today

Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.