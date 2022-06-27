SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host candidate forums for the primary election candidates June 27 and June 28 at 6 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. All voters are encouraged to attend.
The forums provide an opportunity for those running in contested races for elected office in the Aug. 16 primary election to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate will give a brief introduction, followed by a question-and-answer period and a closing statement.
The June 27 forum will host candidates for city and county races. Candidates confirming attendance for Monday’s forum and the order of appearance at the forum are as follows: Clerk of District Court — Rene Botten (R) and Rachel Borgialli (R); County Coroner — Thomas L. Bennett (R) and Robert Byrd (R); County Treasurer — Katie Araas (R) and Kevin Harding (R); County Sheriff — Levi Dominguez (R), Brandon Leonard Masters (R) and Roger Miller (R); County Commissioners — Michael R. Arzy (R), Dennis Fox (R), Christi Burgess Haswell (R), Bryan Helferich (R), Holly Jennings (R), Nick Siddle (R), Jason Szewc (R) and Allen J. Thompson (R); and Sheridan Councilmember — Clint Beaver, Lynette Cattaneo, Dustin Coryn, Neil Fancher, Aaron C. Linden, Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel and Jack Wood.
On June 28, the candidate forum will focus on state positions. Candidates confirming attendance and the order of appearance at Tuesday’s forum are as follows: Governor — Brent Bien (R), Mark Gordon (R), Theresa A. Livingston (D), Rex Rammell (R) and Rex Wilde (D); Secretary of State — Mark Armstrong (R), Dan Dockstader (R), Chuck Gray (R) and Tara Nethercott (R); State Treasurer — Curt Meier (R); Superintendent of Public Instruction — Megan Degenfelder (R), Thomas Kelly (R), Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr. (D), Brian Schroeder (R) and Jennifer Zerba (R); State Senator District 21 — Bo Biteman (R) and Mark Hansen (D); State Representative District 29 — Gary Miller (R), Ken Pendergraft (R) and Martha J. Wright (D); State Representative District 40 — Barry Crago (R) and Richard Tass (R); and State Representative District 51 — Bryan Miller (R) and Cyrus Western (R).
Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance to the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee for the committee’s consideration. Deadlines to submit questions are noon on June 27 for Monday’s forum for city and county candidates and noon June 28 for Tuesday’s forum for state candidates. Questions should be emailed to kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org or delivered to the Chamber office at 54 S. Main St. in Sheridan.
All questions will be asked by the moderator. Due to time limitations, no direct questions from the audience will be allowed.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Both forums also will be livestreamed via the Chamber’s YouTube Channel with a recording available within 24 hours of the event.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485.