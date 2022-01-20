SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs Committee will host "Eggs & Issues: Pre-Session Breakfast with our Legislative Delegation" on Jan. 26 at 7:30 a.m. at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan.
Members of Sheridan County’s local legislative delegation in attendance will discuss priorities and issues facing the community this upcoming session, followed by a question and answer session.
Members of the local delegation are Sen. Bo Biteman, Sen. Dave Kinskey, Rep. Barry Crago, Rep. Mark Jennings, Rep. Mark Kinner and Rep. Cyrus Western. At this time, Sen. Kinskey, Rep. Kinner and Rep. Western plan to be in attendance.
A full breakfast buffet will be served. Cost is $16 per person, with reservations required in advance.