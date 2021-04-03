SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host an in-person lunch program in April.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14, attendees will learn more about the issues faced by the Legislature, bills that were passed during the session and how the American Rescue Plan Act will affect Wyoming following the completion of the 66th Wyoming Legislative session, which ends April 7.
Lunch will be served, then legislators will present on the 2021 session. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.
The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch and the program. Lunch served will be fettuccini with mushrooms and cream sauce and chicken breast. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. April 13 at conta.cc/3cB41Y8. To register the day of the event, call the Chamber office at 307-672-2485 before 10 a.m.