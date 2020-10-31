SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual legislative forum in Sheridan starting at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
The legislative forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming State Legislature. Legislators who will be in attendance include Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman; Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo; Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan; Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan; and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn.
The Chamber is now scheduling the presentation times for this forum, and they fill quickly. A limited number of 15-minute time slots are available, which include 10 minutes to address legislators and five minutes for questions and answers.
Presentation materials (handouts, fact sheets, etc.) will need to be submitted to the Chamber by Nov. 4 and will be provided by the Chamber to the legislators prior to the forum. Due to time constraints that day, PowerPoint or other computer-based presentations will not be allowed.
A schedule of presentations will be announced prior to the event, which will be held in Sheridan City Council Chambers at City Hall at 55 Grinnell Plaza. The forum is open to the public, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person seating will be limited. The forum will also be available via the city’s livestream at sheridanwy.gov.
To schedule a presentation time or for additional information, contact Karen Myers at the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.