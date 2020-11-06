SHERIDAN — The Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum in Sheridan starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sheridan City Council Chambers at Sheridan City Hall, 55 Grinnell Plaza.
The legislative forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming State Legislature.
Legislators who will be in attendance include Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman; Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo; Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan; Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan; and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn.
A schedule of presentations will be announced prior to the event. The forum is open to the public, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person seating will be limited. The forum will also be available via the city’s livestream at sheridanwy.gov.
For additional information, contact Karen Myers at the Chamber at 307-672-2485.