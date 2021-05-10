SHERIDAN — The next Chamber Lunch Program, "Driving Operational Excellence through Daily Huddles," will be held Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Sheridan.
The program will be presented by Brittany Goodvin from Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Daily huddles are a strategy for increasing employee engagement and problem solving with a goal of bringing value to the customer. Goodvin will describe the unique huddle format at Sheridan Memorial Hospital that provides the foundation for the organization’s Lean transformation, along with tools for implementation of huddles at attendees' businesses. Cost is $20 per person, which includes the lunch buffet and program.
Space is limited, and registration is required online
.
In addition, First Northern Bank of Wyoming will host Business After Hours May 19 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 29 N. Gould St. in honor of its 2020 Chamber Business of the Year Award.
The entire family is invited for food, games and fun during the bank's old-fashioned backyard barbecue. The event is free and open to the public.