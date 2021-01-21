SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs Committee will host a Virtual Eggs and Issues Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
Members of Sheridan County’s local legislative delegation will give an update on the unique 2021 legislative session and take questions from the audience following the update.
The program will be held on the Chamber’s Zoom platform and is open to everyone. Register in advance for this meeting at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckd-utqTosG9ICQ5xpddwmpkwrmzm1AkCF
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
About this year's legislative session
Newly elected members were sworn in between Jan. 4 and 12. On Jan. 12, the Legislature gaveled in to begin the 2021 general legislative session. It was a one-day virtual proceeding. They established the legislative leadership and committee composition, as decided during the party caucuses in the fall. The president of the Senate will be Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton. The Speaker of the House will be Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.
The Legislature will adopt the procedural rules for proceedings in the House and Senate and assign the bills that have been approved by the 2020 interim legislative committees. They will introduce the budget bill, as approved by the Joint Appropriations Committee, that includes $500 million in cuts.
Standing committees began meeting today and will continue through Thursday to work and report out bills. They plan to reconvene Jan. 27 for eight days to consider committee bills. Additional bills will be referred to committees on the eighth day.
Committees will meet again the week of Feb. 22 to work assigned bills. Session will reconvene March 1 in person if health metrics allow. Session will adjourn no later than April 2.
The specific plans for the 2021 general session are contingent on the status of the pandemic in Wyoming, extent of vaccine distribution and hospital capacity in the region.