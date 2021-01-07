Downtown Sheridan stock
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its first program of the year virtually. 

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom, Chamber staff will present the annual report and membership meeting. The virtual meeting will also allow attendees to:

• Connect virtually with fellow business people

• Meet new members and learn about their business

• Hear from Chamber board leadership

• Learn about the highlights from 2020

• Discover more about plans for 2021

• Share your 30-second announcements

Those wishing to attend must register at conta.cc/3nkKPQB to receive a Zoom link. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 12. To register the morning of the meeting, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485. 

