SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its first program of the year virtually.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom, Chamber staff will present the annual report and membership meeting. The virtual meeting will also allow attendees to:
• Connect virtually with fellow business people
• Meet new members and learn about their business
• Hear from Chamber board leadership
• Learn about the highlights from 2020
• Discover more about plans for 2021
• Share your 30-second announcements
Those wishing to attend must register at conta.cc/3nkKPQB to receive a Zoom link. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 12. To register the morning of the meeting, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.