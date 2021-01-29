SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual business awards program to recognize nominees and announce the recipients of the 2020 Awards of Excellence Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
The awards to be presented and their nominees are as follows:
KEY SERVICE AWARD
This award honors a Chamber member non-profit organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County. This organization serves with enthusiasm and dedication, addresses needs in the community and aligns the vision of its organization for maximum effectiveness.
Nominees:
• Impact Sheridan (formerly WTBC)
• Sheridan County Public Health
• Sheridan On Skates
• Sheridan Memorial Hospital
• The Hub on Smith
STRENGTH OF SHERIDAN AWARD
This award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a distinguished tenure of 20 or more years in the community. This business or organization demonstrates consistent service, continually invests in the community, meets challenges with innovative solutions and demonstrates sustained quality performance.
Nominees:
• Best Western Sheridan Center
• Big Horn Beverage
• Harker Mellinger
• PO News & Flagstaff Café
• Sheridan Commercial
SPIRIT OF SHERIDAN AWARD
This award honors a business or individual who volunteers countless hours for the betterment of the Chamber and our local area. The nominees demonstrate vision, ambition and drive to serve the community and the mission of the Chamber, understanding that a community thrives when those in it invest and contribute to its success.
Nominees:
• Peter Clark
• Rosemary Garber
• Erin Kilbride
• Robby Smith
• Paula Whitworth
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD
This award honors a Chamber member business that positively impacts the economic health of the Sheridan area through exceptional business practices, customer service and innovation. This business shows steady growth and consistent strong performance, excels in community relations, practices exemplary business conduct, responds positively to adversity and shows proven business achievement.
Nominees:
• First Northern Bank
• Koltiska Distillery
• Papa Joe’s Produce
• Peak Consulting
• Pony Grill & Bar
BUSINESS PERSON(S) OF THE YEAR AWARD
This award honors a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts. This person is a champion for economic development, strives to exceed customer expectations, delivers industry leading standards of service and quality and exhibits innovation in business development.
Nominees:
• Patrick Akers (Qdoba)
• Kendra Barney (The Paint Post)
• Dave Engels (Engineering Associates)
• Paul & Christina Haworth (Sackett’s Market)
• Linda Robbins (Annie Greenthumb’s Flowers & Gifts)
Voting to determine the recipients was done by the membership via online ballot. The recipients will be announced during the program, which is open to everyone. Cost for the program is $10 per person, and registrations must be made in advance to receive the Zoom link to join the program.
Register online at sheridanwyomingchamber.org or contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.