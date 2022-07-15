DAYTON — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee and the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host the Tongue River Valley Candidate Forum on July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.
The primary focus will be on the contested positions on the primary election ballot and will include a brief question-and-answer section.
Candidates for the following contested races have been invited to attend:
• State senator – District 21
• State representative – District 51
• Clerk of the district court
• County coroner
• County treasurer
• County sheriff
• County commissioner
All contested candidates will be given a two-minute introduction followed by questions and a two-minute closing. Written questions for the candidates to address will be accepted at the event for consideration. The forum is open to the public.
In addition, recordings of the Chamber’s City and County Candidate Forum and State Candidate Forum, held on June 27 and 28, respectively, are available on the Chamber’s website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
For more information, call the Chamber at 672-2485.