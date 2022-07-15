06-29-22 Chamber Candidate Forum 2_SD 003.jpg
Buy Now

State Sentor and House Representative candidates, from left, Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman; Mark Hansen, Gary Miller, Ken Pendergraft, Martha Wright, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo; Bryan Miller and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn; take the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center to participate in the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee and the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host the Tongue River Valley Candidate Forum on July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

The primary focus will be on the contested positions on the primary election ballot and will include a brief question-and-answer section.

Candidates for the following contested races have been invited to attend:

• State senator – District 21

• State representative – District 51

• Clerk of the district court

• County coroner

• County treasurer

• County sheriff

• County commissioner

All contested candidates will be given a two-minute introduction followed by questions and a two-minute closing. Written questions for the candidates to address will be accepted at the event for consideration. The forum is open to the public.

In addition, recordings of the Chamber’s City and County Candidate Forum and State Candidate Forum, held on June 27 and 28, respectively, are available on the Chamber’s website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

For more information, call the Chamber at 672-2485.

Recommended for you