SHERIDAN — Chance Harris and Patrick Suchor from Harker Mellinger will present "The Road Ahead: Tax Strategies for Local Businesses" during Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's virtual education program on Thursday at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
This will be held at no charge in lieu of the Chamber lunch program that would have been held earlier this month.
Join the program for information on retirement plans, year-end purchases, deferring income/accelerating expenses, accountable plan reimbursements, inventory management and maximizing the qualified business income deduction.
Preregistration is required. Register online — bit.ly/3nuwwto — before 5 p.m. Nov. 18, to receive the Zoom link. For more information, contact Teresa Detimore at 307-672-2485.