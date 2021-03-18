SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce staff is planning for an in-person Chamber Lunch Program April 14. Details will follow March 30.
In the meantime, the March virtual program remains available for viewing online: How secure is your business?
You don't have to be an IT expert to know how to keep your business secure, according to Wyoming Roofing General Manager Kelly Hahn, who led the way for Wyoming Roofing to win the 2020 Cybersecurity Competition.
Hahn discussed her experience with the competition and the training she received through CyberWyoming during the Chamber's March 10 virtual program. Hahn explained that ensuring the security of employee and customer information not only protects the business but increases consumer confidence in doing business with the company.
In addition, Laura Baker from CyberWyoming provided information about the competition and the working webinars offered by CyberWyoming.
Those interested may watch the program online at youtube.com/watch?v=jBeV6z7o2us.