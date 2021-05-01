SHERIDAN — Carla Trier frequents an application on her cellphone connecting her with people in jail. With 11 children having been pulled from the homes of their blood relatives for different reasons and placed with Trier, it’s often she needs to connect with folks who’ve been incarcerated for one reason or another. But to Trier, that’s a normal week.
In honor of her commitment to those in need in the community, Compass Center for Families recognized Trier Friday as the 2021 Champion for Children. Her self-proclaimed unexpected life calling of helping children and families currently in or recovering from crisis earned her the award.
Trier came to Sheridan from Minnesota as a foster child herself, joining a household with foster sisters Lisa Kutz, Vicki Jost and Sharon Plett. While still connected with her parents, who live in California and Minnesota, Trier said Sheridan felt like home when she arrived at 8 years old.
Years later, Trier fostered her own daughter, Treylah Smith. Smith came to her as a foster child when she was around the same age as Trier was when she was put into foster care. Trier said her daughter reminded her a lot of herself at that age. The two collaborated in 2013 to start the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.
The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange provides a complete package of necessary items to children moving into a foster home. Because a lot of families had to say no to fostering children last minute because of lack of items or funding to provide those items, Trier and Smith started the exchange that now prepares all families with items last-minute.
“Saying yes to a child is one of the most important things you can do,” Trier said in the presentation Friday.
Smith, instead of wanting to head to the park or play as a child, insisted on sorting clothes donated to the exchange. Still today, Smith knows where every donated item goes on the several shelves worth of items prepared for the next family in need.
Trier started as a missionary and worked often with children. While it was never in her life plan, Trier quickly found a place working as a special needs paraprofessional at Sheridan County School District 2, and eventually worked with Compass Center for Families before starting Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.
While Trier continued to cry during the presentation Friday while listening to friends and coworkers gush about her work and impact in the community, she claimed before the Compass Center for Families Light of Hope presentation that all credit goes to God. When asked how she does it, Trier shrugged, smiled and pointed to the sky.
“That’s what it is, sister,” Trier said. “It’s God’s doing.
“I’ve got very little to do with it,” she continued. “I just smile pretty and say thank you a lot.”
Trier said the exchange has provided aid 1,500 times in the last year in one way or another, and she anticipates the need for her services growing with expansion throughout the state, especially with the progressing economic decline.
Many speaking in Friday’s event video credited Trier to making an impact in several lives throughout the community.
“Boy was I surprised when I needed help with the children, and Carla was there to come to the rescue,” Stella Montano said, referencing her time creating the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program through The Hub on Smith and needing Trier’s help with the child-relations part of the program.
“For kids in foster homes, you’ve got them covered,” Compass’ Sheridan Junior High School Parent Liaison Coordinator Dimitra Dugal said of Trier.
With expansion on the horizon, the exchange is looking for a 2,000-square-foot building to house all the projects they’re a part of and furthering the mission across the state. In addition, many ways to become involved and donate time, money and supplies to the exchange’s projects. See sheridanfosterparentexchange.org for details.