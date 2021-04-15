SHERIDAN — With warming temperatures and summer-like weather, many visitors are heading to the Bighorn National Forest. Unfortunately, some of those trips are ending with a tow truck and a few have received violation notices. There is still a substantial amount of snow and most roads and facilities are not yet accessible.
“Annually, our road and trail crews spend significant time and resources repairing damage from use that occurred too early or too late in the season,” said Andrea Maichak, forest recreation staff officer. “Sometimes, that damage can result in closures for repair and maintenance.”
Forest staff asks to avoid wet and muddy trails and adhere to seasonal closures.
If the route you’d like to travel is still snow covered, or you cannot travel without leaving deep footprints or wheel trenches, don’t go.
Be prepared to pack out your trash; garbage collection is not currently available at our facilities and restrooms are not cleaned or stocked until Memorial Day weekend.
If you would like to use your over-snow vehicle, check seasonal restrictions before heading out. In most areas, over-snow vehicles are restricted to roads and motorized trails after May 15 and a minimum of six inches of snow and preventing resource damage is always a requirement. Travel regulations can be found online.
Many of our low elevation canyons and areas are now dry and free of snow. Staff asks those using routes to stick to those locations while you wait for the rest of the mountain to open.