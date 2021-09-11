SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish’s Access Yes Program, featuring Walk-In Areas and Hunter Management Areas, provides an excellent opportunity to facilitate public hunting and fishing access on private lands.
The program aims to provide convenience and financial compensation for participating landowners and forge a cordial relationship between hunters, anglers and landowners. The Access Yes program is supported by donations from hunters, anglers, nonprofits and businesses. Each dollar donated helps provide 3.1 acres of access for hunting or fishing.
Walk-in areas are private lands, and in some instances, state or other public lands, that are open for hunting for the species and time periods specified by the landowner. A permission slip is not required to access these lands for hunting or fishing purposes; however the species, time period, travel restrictions and other rules vary by area. See the ‘public access’ tab at wgfd.wyo.gov to view a map of all walk-in areas and click on the one you want to hunt to read the rules.
Hunters with licenses limited to private land may hunt on private land walk-in areas. However, some walk-in areas are intermixed with or offer access to public land. Private land-only licenses cannot be used on public lands within walk-in areas. Make sure to study the individual walk-in area you plan to hunt and understand where the public/private land borders are if the area includes both.
There are changes to Sheridan Region walk-in areas that hunters should be aware of for 2021. Maps, ranch rules and other details on all Access Yes properties in the state are available at wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access.
Due to a change in land ownership, longtime Sheridan County Walk-In Hunting Area #6 in the Kleenburn/Acme area, that was used primarily in the fall by pheasant hunters, a portion of Sheridan County Walk-In Hunting Area #1 and Tongue River Walk-In Fishing Area #1 on the Tongue River and Goose Creek were not re-enrolled and have been removed from the program.
The majority of Sheridan Walk-In Area #1, west of the state land parcel and owned by Padlock Ranch, remains available for public hunting during open seasons. See the Game and Fish website for complete regulations and open dates.
Hunter Management Areas require permission slips, which can be obtained through the Game and Fish website by clicking on the green Public Access tab at the top of the page. Depending on the area, permission slips may be unlimited, first-come first-served, or issued through a limited quota drawing with applications accepted starting the second Monday in July at 8 a.m. Each HMA has its own set of rules provided with the permission slip. HMAs in the Sheridan Region area are Fortification, PK Lane, Fort Phil Kearny and Junction.
Cook Road HMA is no longer enrolled in the Access Yes Program.