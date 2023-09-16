SHERIDAN — “Go for the gold,” the saying goes.
But for the CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy clients participating in the organization’s second annual Olympics Sept. 23, success can’t be measured in the medals they will ultimately win.
Rather, it’s measured in small victories, struggles that are overcome and the chance — after weeks of hard work — to show off all they accomplished.
“They literally get to show off everything they’ve learned,” CHAPS Executive Director Kristen Marcus said. “All of them have been working hard, and want to show off how far they’ve come.”
Marcus said CHAPS began hosting its own Olympics ceremony last year, after years of competition in the state’s Special Olympics competition. The CHAPS competition follows all Special Olympics rules, except one that does not permit the use of bareback pads as tack. The use of these pads is therapeutic for CHAPS clients, which is why they continue to be used in the CHAPS Olympics, Marcus said.
In just a year, the CHAPS competition has grown significantly with 14 competing this year, Marcus said. That’s double the seven participants who participated in the inaugural event in 2022.
To compete, all clients must have some form of learning disability and must have rode with the organization for a minimum of 10 weeks, Marcus said.
Supporting the 14 competitors is a small group of dedicated volunteers, Marcus said. Nine volunteers will be helping students ride and compete and will also help prepare the horses for the competition. Some riders require the aid of as many as two or three volunteers to compete safely, Marcus said.
One of those volunteers is Bliss Ragsdale — a longtime volunteer who started helping with the Olympics events back in 2015, when they were still associated with Special Olympics.
Ragsdale’s 27-year-old granddaughter Fallyn — “the center of my life,” he said — has been participating in the program for years, which is what got him involved.
“My granddaughter started talking on the back of a horse,” Bliss Ragsdale said. “So I’m a firm believer in everything CHAPS does. That’s why I put in all the hours I do.”
Bliss Ragsdale said he believes the Olympics competition has a real value to CHAPS clients like Fallyn, who will be competing this year.
“It’s great for their self-confidence and their self-esteem,” Bliss Ragsdale said. “It‘s a great opportunity for them to compete against their peers and be rewarded for that, while not being punished for being second or third. They all just do their best, and they are celebrated for that.”
Marcus said clients compete in three classes: trail, in which they must navigate their horses around obstacles; horsemanship, in which they must answer questions about their horse; and equitation, in which they ride their horse around the arena in either a walk or trot.
This year, all of the competitions will be judged by Karol Santistevan, a longtime Special Olympics equestrian coach, Marcus said.
Marcus said the community is encouraged to come out and cheer on this year’s competitors during the competition, held at the CHAPS arena Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.
Community members can also donate to the program financially. The cost of the event is $800, which includes T-shirts for all the riders, custom-made medals and Santistevan’s travels from Casper. Donations can be made online at chapswyo.org/donate.