SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy hosted Regional Special Olympics Equestrian Games earlier this month. Seven participants from the CHAPS program participated in working trail, barrel racing and freestyle classes.
Sheridan local Natalie Hardesty judged the show. The working trails class required the judge to ask horsemanship questions of each rider including parts of the horse, parts of tack, color of the horse and why the participant enjoys riding horses. The class also consisted of backing the horse into a box, riding over a bridge, weaving cones and getting mail from the mailbox.
The barrel racing class was traditional with the event being timed. Freestyle had one participant who rode her horse sidesaddle. She also designed and rode the course to music.
Participants in the show were Chloe Laumann, Rachel Koltiska, Fallyn Ragsdale, Karlie Buckingham, Lauren Acker, Kimi Allen and Lex Weeder. Special Olympics Area Coordinator Carrie Pilcher awarded the athletes with their medals. The show was attended by family and friends of the athletes.