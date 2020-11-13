SHERIDAN — NextFifty Initiative has awarded CHAPS funding for Pony Pals, which supports older adults in the Sheridan area by providing high-quality equine therapies for youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and/or psychological disabilities. The Colorado-based foundation’s support will allow CHAPS to grow its effort to support those 50 and older.
“We are excited that our Pony Pals that is designed to provide engaging equine activities for older adults in our community has received this funding from NextFifty Initiative,” said Kristen Marcus, CHAPS executive director. “With the foundation’s support, we can now serve more of our older community members, providing engagement, socialization and quality pony interaction. It’s a tremendous endorsement to have this backing from funders so aligned with our mission.”
NextFifty’s goal is to transform the way society views and experiences aging, thus informing the types of unique ideas and projects the initiative funds.
“We see CHAPS’ work on aging issues and experiences as an embodiment of our efforts toward more positive and enlightened approaches to aging,” said Diana McFail, president and CEO of NextFifty Initiative. “We offer our support and congratulations.”