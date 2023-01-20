1-20-23 PEOPLE precorp chaps check presentationweb.jpg
Buy Now

Representatives from Powder River Energy Foundation presents a check to CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy for $3,000.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Powder River Energy Foundation recently presented a $3,000 donation to CHAPS Equine Assisted Services to assist with its mission of providing a resource for empowerment and healing as well as physical and mental well-being through equine assisted services.

A Sheridan-based organization, CHAPS serves community members ages 4 to 90+ through four programs: adaptive (therapeutic) riding; adaptive (therapeutic) carriage driving; equine assisted learning; and equine facilitated psychotherapy, according to CHAPS Executive Director, Kristen Marcus.

Tags

Recommended for you