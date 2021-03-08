SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy received funding from the Dan & Jeanne Scott Foundation, the American Association of Equine Practitioners and multiple local individuals for equine care.
The Dan & Jeanne Scott Foundation has been a long-time supporter of the organization having donated for the purchase of a horse and supported the care of the horses. This year, the organization received the second installment of a three-year grant for equine care. These funds pay for veterinary bills and help with expensive specialized medications.
“As our herd gets older, they require more specialized care,” said CHAPS Executive Director Kristen Marcus. “The horses’ joints need supported as they age; the medication is extremely effective, but is also quite expensive. We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Dan & Jeanne Scott Foundation.”
The American Association of Equine Practitioners has approved a grant for vaccinations for 10 of the 12 horses. Vaccinations for the other two horses will be purchased by the organization so the herd remains healthy.
All of the CHAPS horses are sponsored for 2021, which cover feed, hoof care and supplements or medications needed. Each sponsor gets their name on the horse’s stall and on the website as well as a plaque for their home or business.