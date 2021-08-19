SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy is honored to announce it has received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation for $12,000, which will fund equine assisted services for veterans.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Disabled Veterans National Foundation to serve veterans in Sheridan and Johnson counties," Kristen Marcus, executive director and of CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, said. "Knowing this national organization supports our efforts and is willing to partner with us to serve is very exciting. We look forward to serving many more veterans, thanks to the support of the DVNF."
Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said the organization is proud to support CHAPS "as they continue to make a positive impact in veterans’ lives. We would like to congratulate and thank them for their commitment to assisting the men and women who served in defense of our country.”
Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded — physically or psychologically — after defending our safety and our freedom.