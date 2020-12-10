SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy received several local grants to fund scholarships and general operations as well as two new grants.
CHAPS received grants from the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation, Joe F. and Robert Napier Foundation, the Herbert G. and Dorothy Zullig Foundation, the Newell B. Sargent Foundation, the Next 50 Initiative, OneOK and the Powder River Energy Corporation Foundation.
“These gifts are very timely and we cannot express our gratitude in words. There is no way to truly say how thankful we are,” Executive Director Kristen Marcus said. “We cannot serve without the support of our community and this community has been incredible.”
The OneOK grant provided technology and software to pivot to virtual programs and the Next50 Initiative provided funds to work with the elders at Green House Living for Sheridan. Marna M. Kuehne, PRECorp Foundation and Newell B Sargent Foundation have provided scholarships while Napier and Zullig have provided general operations funds.