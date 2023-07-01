CHAPS Fall Horse Show Standalones 004.jpg
Buy Now

Charlie the horse samples the decorations during Lex Weeder's run on the obstacle course during CHAPS Fall Horse Show Saturday, Oct, 22, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy received major gifts from local foundations in June.

The Wyoming Community Foundation and the George Foundation gifted scholarship monies to CHAPS.

Recommended for you