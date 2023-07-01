SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy received major gifts from local foundations in June.
The Wyoming Community Foundation and the George Foundation gifted scholarship monies to CHAPS.
“These funds provide scholarships for community members to participate at CHAPS when they don’t have the means to do so themselves. We work hard to provide quality services for our participants; having the Foundations recognize our dedication and value is thrilling and humbling,” Executive Director Kristen Marcus said. “We are beyond excited to be able to continue to serve our community with these scholarship funds.”
The CHAPS organization is deeply grateful to both foundations for their support and generosity.