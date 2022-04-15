SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy will host an equine management and handling skills workshop April 30 and May 1.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1.
Topics covered will include anatomy; breeds, colors and markings; equine senses and behaviors; stable management; health and sickness; basic first aid; conformation; gaits; unsoundness; horsemanship; handling and safety.
Organizers said the event is ideal for 4-H youth, beginner horse owners, equine professionals, riding instructors, stable managers in training and others.
For additional information, email info@chapswyo.org or call 307-673-6161.
The cost is $150 per person.