L Martin brings Sam in from the pasture for his evening feeding at CHAPS Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Martin volunteers at CHAPS with her mother Teresa Garrett-Martin.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy will host an equine management and handling skills workshop April 30 and May 1. 

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1. 

Topics covered will include anatomy; breeds, colors and markings; equine senses and behaviors; stable management; health and sickness; basic first aid; conformation; gaits; unsoundness; horsemanship; handling and safety. 

Organizers said the event is ideal for 4-H youth, beginner horse owners, equine professionals, riding instructors, stable managers in training and others. 

For additional information, email info@chapswyo.org or call 307-673-6161.

The cost is $150 per person.

