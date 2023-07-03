SHERIDAN — “When you told me the horse liked me, it was the first time in 20 years I had liked myself.”
Kristen Marcus, executive director of CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, said these were the words of a Coast Guard veteran who attended a mental health therapy program at CHAPS three years ago.
“Horses are amazing teachers if we learn how to communicate with them … mostly because they are 100% honest, present and innately kind,” Marcus said. “It just makes for a really good combination for a human who's struggling.”
CHAPS — which stands for Children, Horses and Adults in Partnership — is a local organization that has offered various types of equine-related therapies to individuals in the Sheridan community since 2003. Adaptive riding, adaptive carriage driving and equine-facilitated psychotherapy are a few of the main services offered by the nonprofit.
The therapeutic horsemanship programs at CHAPS offer physical benefits like increased core strength, improved motor skills and leg muscle growth to participants. According to Marcus, better focus, confidence and coping skills are some of the mental improvements that often accompany the physical as well.
To support the mission and day-to-day operations of CHAPS, the nonprofit will host its sixth Tournament of Knights fundraiser event July 29 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. The event is centered around a jousting competition — this year, CHAPS will welcome a new Ohio-based troupe of fighters, the Knights of Valour, for its jousting entertainment.
“They’re going to bring in four heavy jousters ... when I say heavy jousters, they're bringing solid sticks, not the ones that break and fall away,” CHAPS Administrative Assistant and Volunteer Coordinator Teresa Garrett-Martin said. “So the boys will be coming off the horses, which is always very exciting.”
Garrett-Martin said the Knights of Valour will also bring multiple sword fighters to the event. The Tournament of Knights will also include a Renaissance fair that lasts throughout the day, with activities such as a costume contest, face painting and food vendors available for the community to enjoy.
Marcus said the money raised from the Tournament of Knights helps CHAPS significantly with the operating costs of the program, which are typically around $350,000 per year. She said funds go toward whatever the nonprofit’s current greatest needs are — whether that be scholarships, equipment maintenance or food and veterinary care for the horses.
She also emphasized the need to teach people about what makes CHAPS such a crucial part of the Sheridan community.
“This fundraiser is also crucial for educating the public on what we do. We've found over the years that so many people think we're just a pony ride. We're so much more than that,” Marcus said. “Yes, we need the funds, and we're very grateful for everyone who comes out and donates, but we also need to educate the public.”
Tickets for the Tournament of Knights are available at chapswyo.org. Gates will open July 29 at 10 a.m., with the jousting show beginning around 4 p.m.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.