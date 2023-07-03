07.03Tournament of Knights_CE 001.jpg

Courtesy photo | CHAPS

SHERIDAN — “When you told me the horse liked me, it was the first time in 20 years I had liked myself.”

Kristen Marcus, executive director of CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, said these were the words of a Coast Guard veteran who attended a mental health therapy program at CHAPS three years ago.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you