SHERIDAN — A status conference before 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Tori Kricken Tuesday indicated several issues remain in the case against accused murderer Christian Torres, 15, including the precise charge of which the defendant is accused; the defendant’s responsibility for criminal conduct; and whether the case will be transferred to juvenile court.
Torres is accused of the murder of his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones July 27, 2021.
Torres’ trial is preliminarily scheduled for August. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips recused herself from the case, and 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens will preside over Torres’ trial and associated proceedings.
First, prosecutors have moved to amend charges against accused murderer Christian Torres, 15, from second- to first-degree — or premeditated — murder. An updated information filed by Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa alleges Torres killed Jones with “unlawfully purposely and with premeditated malice.”
First-degree murder is a felony punishable by life imprisonment when the person convicted of the crime was younger than 18 at the time of the offense.
Another preliminary hearing — to determine whether probable cause exists to support the first-degree murder charge — will be held in Torres case Monday, defense attorney Jonathan Foreman explained before Kricken Tuesday.
Additionally, Torres’ defense team has requested two mental evaluations of the young defendant be conducted by the Wyoming State Hospital. Defense attorneys Foreman and Anna Malmberg first requested Torres be evaluated for his fitness to proceed — or to continue in the criminal legal process — during his initial appearance in November.
That evaluation found Torres fit to proceed in the criminal legal process.
In March, Torres’ defense attorneys requested an additional evaluation under Wyoming Title 7, Chapter 11, Section 304, Foreman explained before Kricken Tuesday. In contrast to Torres’ first evaluation — which was intended to determine whether the defendant was able to understand the allegations against him and criminal proceedings in which he was involved — this evaluation will determine whether, at the time of the alleged offense, Torres had the capacity to “appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of law,” according to the statute’s wording.
Before Kricken, LaRosa voiced concerns this second evaluation may take considerable time and delay proceedings in Torres’ case.
“I do not expect a quick answer [from the Wyoming State Hospital],” LaRosa said of the latest evaluation.
Foreman, however, indicated state hospital staff should be able to complete the evaluation relatively quickly as they have already evaluated Torres once before and have access to the necessary information.
“It shouldn’t be too much longer…” Foreman said. “The state hospital should have everything.”
Finally, Torres’ defense attorneys have moved to transfer the case from adult to juvenile court. The defendant’s age and self-claimed mental health issues indicate juvenile court as the more appropriate venue for the case, Foreman argued in the motion brief.
Whether the case will be moved to juvenile court, however, must be determined by a confidential evidentiary transfer hearing, presided over by a judge who will not preside over Torres’ trial or other criminal proceedings. Kricken will serve as this judge in Torres’ case.
On Tuesday, Kricken determined Torres’ transfer hearing will take place during two days this summer, in June or July.
The Wyoming State Hospital’s timeliness in conducting Torres’ latest mental evaluation, however, will determine whether that transfer hearing can move forward. Kricken said she plans to do additional legal research to determine whether the parties must wait for evaluation results before proceeding to the transfer hearing. Should the evaluation results be delayed, it is possible the transfer hearing and other criminal proceedings may be delayed as well.
“We’ll do everything we need to [to] keep this moving forward in a timely manner,” Kricken said.