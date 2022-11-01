SHERIDAN — With the opening of the new transitional care unit in September, Sheridan Memorial Hospital introduced a new physician and family nurse practitioner to care for patients in the unit.
Dr. Rita Cherni-Smith, a board-certified internal medicine physician, was born and raised in Sheridan County and graduated from Tongue River High School. She served veterans at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System for 15 years and is bringing her expertise to the new transitional care unit.
Cherni-Smith said she enjoys bedside care and has expertise in non-interventional pain management and palliative care, SMH officials said. When she isn’t working, Cherni-Smith can be found irrigating and farming on the ranch at the foot of the Bighorns where she grew up. She is passionate about physical fitness and loves to garden and cook.
Cherni-Smith works with Brenda Fischer, the family nurse practitioner who also provides care for TCU patients. The two women worked together at the Sheridan VA and are pleased to resume a professional relationship in the new unit.
Fischer said she cannot remember a time when she didn’t want to be a nurse. She is passionate about working on the TCU because of a positive experience with home health services when her mother was ill. Through this experience, Fischer said she realized how essential it is for people to be as independent as possible in their homes to maintain optimal health and well-being. Her guiding principle for her practice is, “Don’t complicate things.” She believes in addressing the fundamentals of health first, then building on that foundation as the patient’s health improves. She has been an FNP since 2010 and looks forward to bringing her steady, individualized approach to patients on the TCU.
When not at work, Fischer can be found outside, gardening, cooking and enjoying time in the country with her children and grandchildren. She first moved to Sheridan in 1977 and returned to Wyoming after a brief time away and has lived here since 1991.
“It has been great working alongside Dr. Cherni-Smith and Brenda in our new, expanded TCU,” said Tommi Ritterbusch, RN and manager of the new unit. “Their collaboration, excitement and enthusiasm about joining the SMH team is contagious and I look forward to it translating into positive experiences for our patients as well as everyone involved in their care.”