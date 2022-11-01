09-13-22 smh transitional care unit opensweb.jpg

Sheridan Memorial Hospital celebrated opening its transitional care Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The facility is located on the second and third floors of SMH.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

SHERIDAN — With the opening of the new transitional care unit in September, Sheridan Memorial Hospital introduced a new physician and family nurse practitioner to care for patients in the unit.

Dr. Rita Cherni-Smith, a board-certified internal medicine physician, was born and raised in Sheridan County and graduated from Tongue River High School. She served veterans at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System for 15 years and is bringing her expertise to the new transitional care unit. 

