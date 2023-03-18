SHERIDAN — This spring, members of the Sheridan Chess Association and the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library are cleaning, sorting and cataloging one-of-a-kind chess materials that aren’t held in any other library in the U.S.
Building a chess library is just one way the SCA is expanding. The club will also host the largest tournament in Wyoming in May, and continues to offer free after-school programming for kids throughout the community.
“We have a very active chess community here in Sheridan,” said Dan Casey, SCA secretary.
The 2023 Sheridan Wyoming FIDE Open Chess Tournament will be May 5-7, and organizers hope to gather around 100 participants. Last year, chess players traveled from 13 states and as far away as Kyrgyzstan for the event, said Brian Kuehl, treasurer of the SCA.
The SCA is a registered nonprofit with a board of directors, and hosts afternoon programs at four elementary schools, with a standing class on Thursday evenings at K-Life. Powder River Pizza provides food for every chess club meeting, organizers said. Many local players are also involved at the state level, working to connect other chess clubs across Wyoming “to form a stronger association network, linking clubs for communication, coordinated activities and some shared resources,” Casey said.
Sheridan’s chess community is one of the most active in the state, and in part, Kuehl credits that to the Sheridan YMCA for encouraging youth to play.
“Well before we had an organized club, the Sheridan YMCA encouraged chess,” he said. “It really goes back a decade in terms of informal play. Those roots have really allowed us to build (our club).”
Kuehl also serves as the vice chair of the on the newly-formed Wyoming Chess Association statewide board, which was incorporated in January.
“The Wyoming Chess Association has existed in name for a long time, but it has never had a statewide board,” he said. “We felt like it was a good time to build chess in Wyoming.”
The statewide board includes representation from Sheridan, Cheyenne, Casper, Cody and Gillette. Kuehl said he hopes to grow the organization with folks from Riverton, Rock Springs and other areas of Wyoming.
The club is also gathering rare resources, and when national master and author Joel Johnson offered to sell his collection to the SCA at the 2022 tournament, they recognized the opportunity.
“He was ready to sell his personal chess library. He had built it through research, and he’d been left with another national master’s collection. There are about 1,200 items in all, and he offered to sell it to us at a one-cent price of $1,200 total,” Kuehl said. “This was a really interesting opportunity. We thought that was a price we couldn’t pass up.”
Fulmer Library Director Cameron Duff said normally, when someone donates a box of books that is not part of the library’s main focus, the library has to pass.
“This collection was a little different, because it was something so unique. It was a private collection, not a perfect collection, but it was an opportunity to help an organization in the community,” Duff said. “The chess club has expanded and it is bringing in people who now know about Sheridan, so why not be a part of that? That was my basic underlying reason for saying yes.”
When the books started showing up at the library, staff found they were even more unique than anticipated.
“What we found is that it would take a lot longer to catalog and process them, because no other library in the country had these books. That creates an opportunity and an amazing thing for Sheridan,” Duff said. “If we do our job correctly, catalog them correctly, someone in Florida or Texas can see a title and put in an interlibrary loan request and we start loaning these around the country.
“It has the potential to balloon, and we become a major lending library for this topic,” Duff said.
Kuehl said his organization hopes to become a hub for chess information, “obviously for Wyoming but for the region and the nation.”
“Our goal is to grow chess and the love of chess, and to build stronger chess communities throughout Wyoming,” Kuehl said. “By making this resource available through interlibrary loan, any family or individual has access to this body of knowledge about chess.”
Chess, he said, is a game that goes back a thousand years. It’s also great for kids today.
“It’s a discipline. It can help in learning to focus, to concentrate and to study, which is a skill we really need to nurture in our kids,” Kuehl said. “It can also just be fun. It’s a form of play, and being a part of a club, they can play with other kids.”
Chess does not take any specialized gear, and does not discriminate.
“Any kid can play. It doesn’t matter if you are from a low income household or you’re the wealthiest kid on the planet. You’re all equal when you sit down at the chess board,” Kuehl said. “It’s really about thinking and using your brain, using your God-given talents to solve problems.”