SHERIDAN — This spring, members of the Sheridan Chess Association and the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library are cleaning, sorting and cataloging one-of-a-kind chess materials that aren’t held in any other library in the U.S.

Building a chess library is just one way the SCA is expanding. The club will also host the largest tournament in Wyoming in May, and continues to offer free after-school programming for kids throughout the community.

