SHERIDAN — On April 30 and May 1, the Sheridan Chess Association will host a major chess tournament at Sheridan College.
This tournament has attracted players from across the U.S. with internationally recognized players including Grand Master Alex Fishbein attending from Tennessee, International Master Justin Sarkar attending from New York, and reigning U.S. blind chess national champion Jessica Lauser attending from Missouri. The tournament is even attracting international attention with a team of four players and two coaches attending from the Kyrgyz Republic in Central Asia.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our community and the region,” said Tim Lawson, president of the Sheridan Chess Association. “We are hosting a premier chess tournament and hope to make this a standing spring event in the Northern Rockies.”
Local businesses and foundations have been supporting this event and the Sheridan Chess Association is offering a $1,600 first prize in the tournament with additional awards for both expert- and intermediate-level chess players. The tournament is open to anyone who wants to play, provided they have joined the U.S. Chess Federation. To register for the tournament and for links to join the U.S. Chess Federation, see sheridanchess.com.
The evening before the tournament, at 5:30 p.m. April 29, Fishbein will participate in an exhibition at the Sheridan YMCA where he will play 25 chess simultaneous games against local residents and tournament participants.
“Just like in the series ‘Queen’s Gambit,' we’ll be hosting a ‘simul’ that the public can watch where one of the best players in the United States will play 25 simultaneous chess games,” Lawson said. “People interested in having a chance to play in the simul against Grandmaster Fishbein must register for the tournament by Friday, April 15.”