SHERIDAN — As he told his biographer Frank B. Linderman, Chief Plenty Coups’ — or Aleek-chea-ahoosh, meaning “many achievements” in his native Crow language — first task in life was to learn how to run.
He earned his first bow at the age of 7, and from there he lived up to his namesake, counting coups no less than 80 times, becoming Chief of the Crow, or Apsáalooke, Tribe in 1875 at 28 and being selected Nov. 11, 1921, as a representative of the Native American Peoples at the internment of the World War I Unknown Soldier.
A report written by Daniel A. Stewart, a former guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier provided courtesy of The Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, details much of the life of Chief Plenty Coups and the event itself.
Stewart wrote that on Memorial Day 1921, with 100,000 people in attendance and many more listening in by telephone transmission, Chief Plenty Coups raised his arms to the heavens and bestowed upon the Unknown Soldier the highest honor of the Native Americans: the war bonnet and coups stick.
A 1971 New York Times article written by John C. Ewers provided his comments on the events:
“I feel it is an honor for the red man that he takes part in this great event, because it shows that the thousands of Indians who fought in the great war are appreciated by the white man. I am glad to represent all Indians of the United States in placing on the grave of this noble warrior this coups stick and war bonnet, every feather of which represents a deed of valor by my race.”
Chief Plenty Coups’ relationship with the U.S. military began in 1876 when he volunteered as a scout to General Crook during the Sioux Wars. He and the 260 Crow and Shoshone distinguished themselves as great warriors, even saving two officers at the Battle of the Rosebud.
As the Great War loomed, Chief Plenty Coups encouraged Crow men to enlist. Stewart writes that an untitled tribal report provided by The Wyoming Room in a clipping file on “Crow Indians” lists the names of 38 Crow men who have fought as members of the U.S military between the 1800s and the Iraq War.
The war bonnet and coup stick are displayed in the “Trophy Room” of the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery next to the highest military honors of the United States, Great Britain, France and Italy, among others. Chief Plenty Coups died at his home near Pryor, Montana, March 3, 1932. His home is now a state park, where visitors can walk and enjoy a tranquil picnic on ancestral Crow lands, among other activities.
Visitors to The Wyoming Room can see a display featuring a photo of Chief Plenty Coups’ appearance at the ceremony.