SHERIDAN — The search for a new Sheridan Police Department chief is moving toward its next steps after the Prothman Company officially closed the application for the position Oct. 11.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said, as of a little more than a week ago, 30 people had applied for the position.
McRae said Prothman’s Robert Carden, a former police chief of cities ranging from 20,000 to 125,000 people in California and Washington, will now narrow down the list of applicants to roughly 10 people to present to the city for consideration.
McRae said the city is comfortable using Carden to narrow down the list in place of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, which was used as a hiring panel for first round interviews while the search was in its internal-only process.
While the search is narrowed down, Sheridan Police Department lieutenants Travis Koltiska and Tom Ringley will continue operating as interim chiefs on 30-day rotating shifts. Koltiska’s first 30 days ends Saturday, and Ringley will take over for the next 30 days.
McRae said there have been no issues with that so far and he is pleased with the job both are doing.
“Those guys are very good,” he said. “Once we get through this thing, if one of those guys are selected, I have no problem with confidence in them.”
From the list of roughly 10 given by Prothman, McRae said he will then work to narrow that list down even further, to roughly three applicants, plus internal candidates Ringley and Koltiska, provided they put in their applications.
If Ringley and Koltiska have put in their applications, McRae said they will be included in the interviews with the community panels, which will look nearly identical to what was planned several months ago by the city.
This means the city will again work with Peak Consulting to facilitate with roughly 18 panelists, including community leaders, business owners and nonprofit managers, according to previous Sheridan Press reporting.
“Most of the members that we had are still able to participate,” he said. “We have really wide perspectives. We’ve got racial diversity, we’ve got occupational diversity, we’ve got a wide variety of different perspectives.”
The community panels are scheduled to take place Nov. 11 and 12 and formal interviews with candidates will take place on the 13. McRae said any internal candidates will have formal interviews the week after.
Out-of-town candidates will be invited to bring their significant others with them for the community panels to get a better feel for the area.
“Especially in November, hopefully there’s snow on the ground,” McRae said. “They’ll be able to stay through the weekend and get a gauge whether or not they like Sheridan.”
McRae said the list of candidates will then be narrowed down to two and they will plan to bring both of those candidates back to Sheridan to meet again with McRae and city council in the first week of December.
Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke said that, because of the structure of Sheridan’s city government, meeting with council is important because the new chief will be subject to both city administrator and city council approval.
McRae said he hopes to have the process finalized and a new chief hired soon after the meeting with him and council.
“We’ll probably bring out the final two and have them meet with myself and council to assess which one we feel is the best fit,” he said. “I want to have (the position filled) before the holidays.”